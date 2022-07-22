Karan Johar is back with a new season of Koffee With Karan. As always there are not only secrets being spilled, but also controversies being stirred. While the latest one remains about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, KJo is being called out over the previous episode. Scroll below for what he has to say about accusations of favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time that KJo has been under the radar over something like this. Even Ranveer Singh couldn’t hold himself and ended up calling out nepotism as the filmmaker favoured Alia Bhatt during the premiere episode. In addition, Kangana Ranaut and her statement of Johar being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ doesn’t need any introduction.

Advertisement

Karan Johar reacted to reports at the Liger trailer launch as he said, “That’s completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi Kapoor lost both the rounds. She lost the rapid fire round and she lost the game round. I was perhaps just trying to be nice. In that process, I think everybody read it wrong. I love them both dearly, they are not only both wonderful artistes and girls but they are kids I have known like ever since they were possibly three year old so there is not a question of a bias, not with them, not ever.”

Netizens even reacted to the latest statement made by Karan Johar and mentioned that they were not convinced.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is working on her next film with Vicky Kaushal. Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the promotions of Good Luck Jerry.

Meanwhile, a new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is out at it features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. As expected, it’s creating a lot of noise and has got the netizens talking yet again.

Must Read: Shehzada To Boast ‘Pushpa’ The OG Allu Arjun’s Cameo? Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence Over The Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram