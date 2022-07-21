Alia Bhatt has a lot going on in her professional, as well as, personal life. Fresh from the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, the actress has got fans excited for Brahmastra. It is now widely known that she’s pregnant with first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor. And amidst all of that, she’s on-ground to promote Darlings. Scroll below for some exciting details.

Darlings in a black comedy drama that stars Alia alongside Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. The film is backed by Bhatt herself along with Red Chillies Productions and Eternal Shine Productions. Slated for an August 5 release on Netflix, the team has started promoting it in full swing.

Several pictures of Alia Bhatt from a promotional event is going viral. The actress could be seen donning a mini dress with floral frill detailing all across. She opted for a larger size than usual, and it was a conscious choice since she’s preggers and tried to hide the baby bump as subtly as possible.

What has caught eyeballs is the expensive outfit that Alia Bhatt was wearing. It was a designer piece by Zimmermann that is being sold at whopping Rs 82,000 on their official website. Yes, you heard that right. A price at which one could afford the lowest version of the much-awaited iPhone 14, which is expected to launch from starting price of around 72K.

Take a look at the outfit below:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar reviewed Darlings on his Instagram handle and went all praises for Alia Bhatt and the team. “A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour (dark and conversational ) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and the exceptionally solid film takes it on and emerges victorious! So fun! So hard-hitting and so engaging! All at once!”

