Mia Khalifa is one of the most famous personalities on social media and her bold fashion game has always resonated well with her followers. Apart from pulling off the boldest outfit with immense confidence, she also has a certain aesthetic in most of her clicks which is always a pleasant sight. The global sensation recently dropped a bunch of pictures in bikini and a fishnet dress which she later took off.

For the unversed, Mia is a professional from the adult entertainment industry, who is quite vocal and expressive on social media. She has a signature style with her huge black framed glasses and her influence is clearly visible in how fast her pictures go viral.

In a recent turn of events, Mia Khalifa decided to drop a bunch of pictures dressed in a S*xy brown bikini and it has the attention of any and everyone. In the set of pictures, she can be seen wearing a tiny brown bikini set while having some chill time in Florida.

Mia Khalifa has styled the stunning beachwear with a gold body chain which wraps around her b*obs and her thin waist. It also goes around her stomach and has little metal beads hanging all over. She also added a white choker chain to the outfit, alongside a matching bracelet and earrings. She kept her makeup mostly simple and added a contrasting cream colored hat which is just the right choice for a sunny day at the beach. The black shades also give her bohemian look an added effect which we are impressed with.

In the caption for the sultry pictures, Mia Khalifa further wrote, “My glow? It’s from perennial sunning”. Have a look.

What do you think about these pictures of Mia Khalifa? Let us know in the comments.

