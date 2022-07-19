It is a rare sight to see Brad Pitt featured on Instagram. But when he does, he makes sure to do it in style. Though the actor doesn’t have an account for himself, Pitt was seen in a pic posted by his Bullet Train co-star Joey King. The upcoming action movie will be released on 5th August.

Fans are excited to see their favourite star back on the big screen. Other than him and King, the film also stars Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, and more. Recently, the premiere of the film was held in Paris, where a photoshoot of the stars also took place.

The snap shared by Joey King saw her, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry cosying up as they posed under the Eiffel Tower. Each looked as stylish as the next. The Once Upon a Time actor showed off his s*xy side, and so did Joey. Pitt was in summery orange attire. It seems like a casual yet stylish trend is in for this summer.

Brad Pitt wore a slouchy linen suit in a peachy-keen colour with a deep orange T-shirt. He accessorised his look with a gold chain and watch, as well as a pair of yellow sunglasses. Meanwhile, his co-star Joey King turned heads in a s*xy ensemble consisting of a black, strappy, barely-there bra from Didu a black blazer, and pants from Material over the top.

It was a daring look as it flaunted her under b**bs and mid-riff. The big necklace with a lock, earrings, and rings completed her fit. Meanwhile, the stars also attended the premiere and dazzled the red carpet in more groovy looks.

Brad Pitt is still serving looks in his late 50s and we love it. Catch him and Joey King with the rest of the cast in their upcoming thriller flick.

