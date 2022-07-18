Sara Ali Khan is currently on a workcation in London, but will soon be returning to India. A while back, the actress took to her Insta stories to inform her fans that she has wrapped up her London trip and now it’s ‘home calling’ for her. During her exotic workcation, the Kedarnath actress gave us a glimpse of what her trip looked like. The actress also shared some fun moments with father Saif Ali Khan and brothers- Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.

Advertisement

The Simmba actress recently dropped some hot photos from her recent photoshoot with a magazine. Sara not only turned into the cover girl for the magazine but also spilled some interesting beans about herself.

Advertisement

After taking social media by storm with her different looks from the recent magazine photoshoot, Sara Ali Khan has dropped another photo. Taking to her Instagram, the newbie dropped her latest look and it has set the screens on fire. In the sultry pics, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a plain white silk top and wearing a sizzling hot diamond studded bralette inside. Keeping it open in front, the top had an embellished collar with light frills at the end of it.

Sara Ali Khan paired her top look with a white silk skirt that has pleats at the front. Absolutely no accessory yet Sara looked breathtakingly hot. Opting for a no make-up look, Sara kept her look light pink while combing her hair backward. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile speaking about her cover page look, Sara Ali Khan wore a Gold brocade blouse which she paired with silk draped skirt and a long printed velvet jacket that has embroidered collar. She accessorised her look with an Etruscan chain and a minimal chain styled as a headpiece. She rounded off her look with psykella choker, Liyana nail accent, Flora nail accent, Azatrek nail accent, Crown rings, and Vanki rings, as mentioned by the coveted magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar’s untitled next where she’s paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. That apart she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Stunned In A 80 Lakhs+ Worth Valentino Gown For Which One Could’ve Gotten A Cosy 2BHK Flat In Mumbai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram