Last night an award show took place and it saw many celebrities owing the red carpet like never before. On the red carpet we saw, the who’s who of Bollywood making their presence felt while putting their best fashion foot forward. Right from Kriti Sanon to Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, and Shehnaaz Gill, all the stars were shining bright in their best ensembles. While we couldn’t take our eyes off many stars, we also saw a few opting for the same coloured outfits like black and red.

The celebs we are going to talk about are Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty and Palak Tiwari who dazzled in an all-red look for the award show.

Starting with Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna! The Pushpa star made her debut on the red carpet wearing a red hot strappy dress which had a side trail and a plunging neckline. Letting her OTT dress do all the talking, she opted for minimal make-up while tying her hair in a high ponytail. Rashmika Mandanna rounded off her look with statement earrings and flashes her million-dollar smile. While posing for the shutterbugs she told them it was her first time. Check out Rashmika’s look below:

The next is Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty who opted for an off-shoulder red gown. The actress arrived on the red carpet wearing the gown with mid-slit and dramatic neck and sleeves. She paired her outfit with the diamond-studded necklace and a matching bracelet along with a few rings. Painting her lip red, she went light on her eyes while keeping her highlighter on point. She let her mid-partitioned and light waved tresses down. Check out her look below:

Last but not least on the list is budding star kid Palak Tiwari. TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter arrived a little late at the event wearing an all-red tube ballroom gown. The upcoming actress looked elegant as she rounded off her look with stud earrings and blush pink cheeks and lips. Letting her eyes do the talking, Palak kept her hair side swept and flashed her bright smile. Check out her look below:

Ask us for the verdict, we think it is Rashmika Mandanna who has hands down won the red carpet game with her sheer elegance and style. Do let us know how much do you agree with us?

