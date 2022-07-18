Mike Tyson is one of the most ferocious heavyweight boxers in history. While the athlete had many successful moments in his professional life, his love life was headlined on a different spectrum. He’s had quite some tumultuous relationships, but the one that stood out was his marriage with Robin Givens

In that sense, there was a time when Mike walked in on his now ex-wife Robin Givens sleeping with Brad Pitt. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

Back in 1988 Mike Tyson and Robin Givens came into a relationship and married each other 11 months after going out on their first date. Sadly their relationship could not run its course completely as the two decided to go separately. According to the heavyweight boxer, even though the divorce proceedings between the two were going on, he often visited her home to sleep with her.

It was during one of these encounters when Mike Tyson Walked in on Robin Givens sleeping with Brad Pitt. The heavyweight champion was furious with the Hollywood celebrity and also claimed to hit him. In an old appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Mike said, “I was mad as hell! I was going to…you should have seen his face when he saw me. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did.”

Apart from this, Mike Tyson also wrote in his book about the incident where he claimed Brad Pitt said, “Dude, don’t strike me, don’t strike me.” He added “You had to see the look on his face. He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd.”

Jumping back to the present, Mike Tyson is currently married to Lakiha Spicer and has a family of four with her and two kids namely Milan and Morocco. The heavyweight boxer met Spicer back in 2000 when the latter was just 18 years old. The duo settled down together in 2009.

