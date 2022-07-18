Last month Hollywood actor Johnny Depp came out victorious over a defamation case filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Many of his fans hailed his victory but a bar in the US went a step ahead and began offering male customers ‘Johnny Depp shot’ if they are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor sued Aquaman actress for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed which she wrote in 2018. The actress then counter-sued him for $100 million.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard accused each other of being abused throughout their short-lived marriage from 2015-17. Using a quirky take on the Depp-Heard’s defamation case verdict, a bar has added a shot named after the actor on their venue.

The bar has been serving a special drink for their customers, “Johnny Depp Shot- Here to keep you safe”, mentioned on their menu. The outlet also mentioned that whoever is “Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot.”

Moreover, three variations of the shot namely neat, on the rocks, and lime is also available at the bar. Each word also has different connotations to it. The menu adds, “Neat – Bar staff will escort you out of the building. On the rocks – Bar staff will call a taxi for you. With Lime – Bar staff will call the police”.

The bar also assures the customers that whoever orders Johnny Depp shots the outlet will take care of everything and will be carried out discreetly. We will handle things discreetly and without fuss,” added the bar.

The news of the quirky shot went viral on social media, and fans from all across have been sharing their hilarious take on the same.

