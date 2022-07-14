Amber Heard has been giving all her blood, sweat and money to reopen the defamation case against Johnny Depp. She lost the trial last month in the Virginia court and was asked to pay a sum of $10.35 million as damages. Her attorneys claim that she doesn’t have that kind of money and had claimed that one of the jurors had served improperly. Scroll below for the new update in detail.

To give you a quick recap, attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who is fighting for Amber accused one of the jurors of not being the same individual as they claimed themselves to be. Owing to the same, they claimed that her due process was compromised and it would only be fair to order a new trial.

Reacting to the same, the lawyers of Johnny Depp even ended up calling Amber Heard “desperate.” Amid it all, the Aquaman star faces another huge blow as the judge has rejected her request for another trial. Yes, you heard that right.

According to Reuters, Judge Penny Azcarate ruled that there was “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” by the juror and that the jury’s verdict should stand. She also noted that both team Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had questioned and approved all the jurors at the start of the trial.

“Due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation,” Judge Penny Azcarate added. Well, this certainly means that all the doors have been closed for Amber and the actress will indeed have to forfeit and finally figure out how she pays a whopping $10.35 million to her ex-husband.

In the other world, there have been reports that Amber Heard is planning to publish a tell-all book exposing Johnny Depp. There has been no confirmation of the same.

