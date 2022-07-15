Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love while working together on the 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith. While that’s a well-known fact (we doubt anyone will forget it), did you know, that the actress left her then-soon-to-be lover and the film’s director Doug Liman shocked while filming certain scenes? Well, in case you don’t, let me take the pleasure of taking you back in time and telling you all about it.

Advertisement

While promoting the film, Liman got can about many things including shooting intimate scenes between the lead actors, giving them some crazy s*x scenes to perform and lots more. It was Angie’s willingness to do intimate scenes that shocked the duo. Why and how? Well, scroll down!

Advertisement

While interacting with Entertainment Weekly in 2005, Mr & Mrs Smith director Doug Liman spoke about the film’s lead couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, their chemistry and more. While chatting, the director revealed there were a few instances on the set when Angie managed to leave both Brad and him shocked. Liman, who hails from “a relatively uptight family,” confessed that filming the steamy scenes was awkward for him.

Revealing whether shooting the said Mr & Mrs Smith steamy scene were awkward for him as it would have been for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Doug Liman said, “They were pretty comfortable with it. I mean, I think Brad and I were more uncomfortable, ’cause she (Angelina) is such a force to be reckoned with. Occasionally she’d make a comment and both of us would be like, Whoa!”

Elaborating on the same, Liman shared an example of how Angelina left him shocked. The director said that Angie liked to be “shocking s*xually” and was least embarrassed about it. During one of the scene discussions, the director revealed he “suggested [she should perform] the most graphic, crazy s*x act I could imagine [for the love scene]. Just to try to shock her. Like, 10 steps beyond anything I’d consider doing in my own life. She starts furrowing her eyebrows and I’m like, ‘Oh, never heard of that one? Guess Bunny’s not that sheltered!’ And she’s like, ‘No, actually, I’m just trying to figure out whether I’ve done that one.’”

In the same chat, Doug Liman also revealed he was scared that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s chemistry may upset Brad’s then-wife Jennifer Aniston fans. He stated that he even spoke about the same with Mr & Mrs Smith producer Dave Matalon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s UNSEEN Picture From Their Lavish Wedding In France With Their Kids Will Make You Believe That They Were Really Made For Each Other!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram