Life keeps changing and this has resulted in people (celebrities included) changing partners more than once. Before Brangelina – the ship name used for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood, it was Brad and Jennifer Aniston who were the most talked-about celebrity couple. Pitt even did a special cameo appearance during a Thanksgiving episode of Aniston’s much-loved show ‘Friends.’

Advertisement

Brad and Jennifer were married for around five years before the actress filed for divorce and Pitt got into an ‘official’ relationship with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina. However, after spending years together – 4 years as a married couple and almost a decade before as boyfriend/girlfriend, the couple split. In today’s throwback, we take you to 2017 when a source told a British publication that the Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actor had apologized to the We’re the Millers actress.

Advertisement

In 2017, a source – who was close to the actor, opened up to Mirror.co.uk about Brad Pitt apologizing to Jennifer Anniston. The insider said, “He’s been determined to apologise for everything he put her through, and that’s exactly what he did. It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had.”

Continuing further, the source added, “Jen (Jennifer Aniston) was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she’d suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears. Brad Pitt apologised to Jen for being an absentee husband, for being stoned and bored much of the time. He also made amends for leaving her for Angelina.”

Talking about the couples, Brad and Jennifer Aniston first met in 1998 while at a private wedding. After getting to know each other, the couple started dating and two years later they walked down the aisle in 2000. However, in January 2005, the Friends actress filed for divorce. In 2004, while still married to Jennifer, Brad made the headline when rumours of him dating Angelina Jolie started making noise.

In 2006, Angelina announced that she was pregnant with Brad’s child. Years later, in August 2014, Angelina and Brad Pitt married, however, two years later, the couple filed for divorce – which was finalised in 2019. The now ex-couple share six kids – three adopted – Maddox, Pax and Zahara and biological kids Shiloh, Knox and Marcheline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Has A Special Message For Fans & Exhibitors As His Top Gun Maverick Is A Mega Box Office Success With $1 Billion Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram