Ranveer Singh Going N*de Has Let Netizens Show Their Creative Sides, Check Out Hilarious Reactions
Ranveer Singh broke all stereotypes with his latest n*de photoshoot. For the longest time one could remember, we’ve seen actresses going topless or baring it all for magazine covers. This time, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor yet again came forward with his regressive side after making noise over his clothing choices for the longest time. But we can’t deny, the internet has some really funny reactions. Scroll below for details!

There has been a lot of reactions ever since the pictures went viral on social media. As expected, women went all gaga and were drooling over the s*xy pictures of Ranveer. Diet Sabya also noted that his shoot could be a tribute to American actor Burt Reynolds who was considered a s*x symbol of his times.

The photoshoot was done by Paper Magazine and even before trolls could target him, Ranveer Singh declared that they could “eat his a*s.” While there have been selective trolls, one cannot deny that there indeed are funny memes on his situation as netizens relate his pictures with their own real-life scenarios.

A foodie ended up sharing a picture of Ranveer Singh sitting naked on the ground and wrote, “Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato”

Another joked that Karan Johar would be elated to see Ranveer in that avatar. They shared an iconic scene featuring Anupam Kher and wrote, “Karan Johar after seeing Ranveer Nude photoshoot:”

Another joked that Ranveer Singh took the Gully Boy lyrics way too seriously – “tu nanga hi toh aaya hai kya ghanta leke jayega.”

A user even turned Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank and said, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?”

Well, the memes are indeed hilarious and we’re sure, Ranveer Singh would be enjoying them too!

