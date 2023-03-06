Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has received a lot of love and appreciation for the way she played the game in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The beautiful actress recently set the internet on fire with her bold look in a fiery red saree. We along with her millions of fans cannot stop gushing over her latest video clip. Scroll down to check it out and what are fans have to say about it.

Priyanka as mentioned earlier was one of the favourite contestants of the Salman Khan-led reality show. People were pretty disheartened when she lost the title to co-contestant MC Stan. But she has been a sport and is quite enjoying the exposure she got from the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary often clean bowls her fans with the stunning pictures that she drops on her social media accounts. This time the Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video clip of the actress posing in a fiery tangerine-coloured saree. She paired it with a deep-neck backless blouse without sleeves. With smoky eyes, beach curls, and that pallu flip, she created huge waves in her fan’s hearts. Hence as soon as the video got uploaded, netizens started showering their praises on her.

Check out the video uploaded on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s saree-clad video clip one of the users commented, “Param sundarii,” anothe one of her fans wrote, “ain’t nobody like our desi girl.” One of the third users commented, “Flower bhi hai aur fire bhi.” A fourth user’s comment read, “her face card is insane. her body is perfect. she’s a literal 10/10.”

One of the fans bringing in the reference to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s proximity to Ankit Gupta on Bogg Boss 16, wrote, “Pri on fire, Gupta ji ka kya haal hoga.” One of the netizens commented, “Haaye patli kamar”. Another one of them wrote, “She woke up today and decided to slay.”

On the professional front, there were rumours going on that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has secured a role in Shah Rukh Khan leed Dunki. But it has all been dismissed as mere rumours only. But believe us; she raising the temperature in her bold avatar is not a RUMOUR!

