Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other Housefull 5 cast members are roaring loud in pre-release buzz. The trailer was unveiled on May 27, 2025, and opened to positive reviews. Unfortunately, it failed to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Scroll below for more details!

Housefull 5 trailer views in first 24 hours

In the first 24 hours, Housefull 5 trailer gained a viewership of 9.46 million. Fans were impressed and praised Akshay Kumar and the other cast members for their performances. They also had only good things to say about the cinematography, dialogues, and background score.

Unfortunately, the trailer remained way behind the top 10 most viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. It needed a minimum of 45.2 million views to beat Baby John and enter the list.

Check out the most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube (first 24 hours):

Dunki – 58.5 million SkyForce – 57.7 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million Animal – 50.6 million Sikandar – 48 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million Baby John – 45.2 million

Housefull 5 vs Sitaare Zameen Par trailer views

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer was unveiled on May 13. It gained 42 million views in the first 24 hours and also failed to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers.

Housefull 5 needed almost 344% higher views to match Aamir Khan‘s film. This is rather unexpected because Akshay Kumar’s film is leading in BookMyShow interests by leaps and bounds! It is also the most-anticipated Bollywood film of 2025 on IMDb. The length of the trailer may have impacted the overall views on YouTube, but that’s just an assumption.

More about Housefull 5

The comedy thriller is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. As the title suggests, it is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Housefull 5 is slated for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

