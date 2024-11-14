Jacqueline Fernandez sparked controversy when her affair with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar was exposed to the public. The actress received lavish gifts from Sukesh, who has been accused of a Rs. 200 crore money laundering scam. A charge sheet was eventually filed against Jacqueline, and the hearing for it took place in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The Kick actress’ lawyers stated in court that she was unaware of the illicit nature of the gifts.

Jacqueline Fernandez is accused of receiving gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekar. The presents were allegedly part of a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The actress stated earlier that she had no connection with Sukesh anymore and did not know about his criminal activities when they were in a relationship.

During the hearing for the case on November 13, Jacqueline’s lawyers defended her by stating she was unaware that the gifts she received from Sukesh were bought with illegal money. Sukesh allegedly purchased the items through the money he extorted from Aditi Singh. Jacqueline’s counsel includes senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal, Prashant Patil, and Shakti Pandey. “It is also not the case of ED that she was aware that gifts she received were part of proceeds of crime,” the counsel said in the court.

On the other hand, ED stated that a 2019 newspaper article about Sukesh’s illegal activities existed, which Jacqueline Fernandez did not verify. Her counsel countered that it was an omission by the actress, but it could not be counted as a criminal omission. Meanwhile, Justice Anish Dayal asked whether Jacqueline, as an adult, had a responsibility to know the origin of the gifts she received from the conman.

Jacqueline Fernandez claimed that she cut ties with Sukesh after learning about his criminal nature and that she was not involved in money laundering. The actress’ counsel also claimed that she was misled by co-accused Pinky Irani, who told her Sukesh was well-connected politically. Meanwhile, the conman continued to write letters to her from the prison, expressing his love. The next hearing of the case will occur on November 26th, 2024.

