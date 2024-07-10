Jacqueline Fernandez’s perils continue as she is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, aka ED, in the money-laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Murder 2 star was reportedly in a relationship with the alleged conman, who was accused of being aware of Sukesh’s criminal past and making false stories to escape investigations in the 200 crore money-laundering case. Keep scrolling for more.

Reports claimed that the Kick star received expensive gifts from the conman, like Hermes bags, luxury watches, four Persian cats, a horse worth Rs 52 lakhs, and more. ED accused her of holding back the truth and wiping off all the data from her cellphone after Sukesh was arrested, and she asked her colleagues to destroy any evidence. They allegedly proved that Jacqueline was enjoying the proceeds of crime. Besides Fernandez, Nora Fatehi‘s name also came up, but ED granted her bail.

According to Financial Express, Indian Express reported that ED summoned Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday. The source claimed that the organization found fresh and crucial evidence in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case. They wanted to verify it with the Murder 2 star.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned in the case by the federal agency multiple times involving the alleged cheating of high-profile people, former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, about the 200 crore fraud, as per PTI.

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the ED at least five times in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money-laundering case previously. The ED accused Chandrashekhar of using his illegal money to buy gifts for Jacqueline and that she enjoyed using them. In the 2022 chargesheet, ED stated, “enjoying valuables, jewelry, and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez denied knowing about Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s alleged criminal past and repeatedly said she was innocent.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bollywood’s Bravehearts: Actresses Who Turned Their Cancer Battles Onto Inspiring Journeys

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News