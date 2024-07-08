Kill Box Office Collections Day 3: Lakshya-Starrer Holds Strong Despite Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Domination

The action-thriller film Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, debuted this past weekend with a decent bag of results at the box office. While the film generated positive word-of-mouth and a gradual increase in collections, it faced stiff competition from the sci-fi juggernaut Kalki 2898 AD, impacting its overall box office performance. Keep reading to know more!

Kill opened with a decent collection of 1.35 crore on Friday. Positive audience reception helped boost collections to 2.20 crore on Saturday and 2.70 crore on Sunday, bringing its opening weekend total to 6.25 crore. This initial performance suggests potential for the film, but a different release date could have yielded stronger results.

The primary challenge for Kill appears to be the immense popularity of Kalki 2898 AD, which was released a week prior. Both films cater to a similar audience segment, leading to a division in ticket sales. This competition likely played a significant role in hindering Kill’s opening weekend performance.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain, Kill has been released on a limited number of screens. This action thriller has garnered highly positive reviews from critics. Moreover, the word-of-mouth from the ticket-buying audience has been predominantly favorable, indicating a promising reception.

With positive word-of-mouth and a decent opening weekend under its belt, Kill still has a chance to find its footing. The coming week will be crucial, with Monday’s collections serving as a key indicator of the film’s future performance. If it can maintain its upward trend and attract audiences seeking an action-packed experience, Kill could still achieve a respectable box office run.

