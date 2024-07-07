Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, was released in theatres on July 5. The action thriller stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles. It is cited as one of the most violent Hindi movies and has received rave reviews from critics. Karan Johar and Sikhya Entertainment jointly produced the movie.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is usually known for giving us feel-good, romantic movies or stories with lots of emotions and family drama. Sometimes, we also get movies that cater to young romance, like Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Dhadak, etc. Even though Dharma has produced a few action movies, nothing like Kill has been done before.

In an interview with Koimoi, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat shared Karan Johar’s reaction to the Kill movie script.

When asked about how the narrative process went with Karan Johar for Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Kill, Nikhil told Koimoi, “So Guneet and I had gone to meet Karan. Karan reads scripts. So he said that send me the script. I said it’s very difficult to read the script because I’ve written the entire action in detail, like every beat. Whatever you saw in the film was written down. So I said, it’s very difficult to read the script, because there is so much of a description of action that it becomes a little tedious. So he said, ‘It’s okay, fine, just narrate it to me’. So I started narrating it to him, and the moment the title card appeared, he stopped me. He said that he was doing the film. Guneet and I were looking at each other. I asked, ‘Do you want to listen to the next scene? What happens?’ He said, ‘No, no, I figured what you want to talk about. I’m doing the film’.”

The Kill movie director added, “I insisted to him to hear the next scene because the film changes its gear from the next scene. But he said, ‘I know it’. I kept insisting that he hear it. Then I narrated that scene to Karan, and he said, ‘Yeah, I knew where it’s going, so that’s fine. I want to do this one; go make it. So there is no drama in that. So it’s a huge thing that my producers at Dharma are visionaries, especially from Karan, when he knows he’s not done an action film. So just to put faith in the script, to put faith in the fact that in the vision which I see, how the film will be, and to back me up and support me, it speaks volumes about the kind of vision he has.”

