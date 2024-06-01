Back in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor had made her much hyped debut with Dhadak. The film had taken a good start at the box office, and especially considering the fact that it featured two debutants (the other being Ishaan Khattar), it had done rather well to start at 8.71 crores. Thankfully things were different pre-pandemic and films used to see some sort of opening, unlike the current times when most of the times one has to entice audiences with different kind of incentives.

That’s what has worked in favour of Janhvi’s latest release Mr & Mrs Mahi as well as the film has taken a good opening at the box office. With 6.85 crores coming in, this is actually a good enough number both from pre as well as post pandemic times and though Cinema Lovers Day helped push this number to a great extent, what matters is that very good footfalls did come in.

This is how the first day numbers of Janhvi Kapoor’s four theatrical releases over the heats look like:

Dhadak – 8.71 crores

Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores

Roohi – 3.06 crores

Mili – 0.40 crore

While Mili, her solo affair, was a non-starter and disappeared without making any sort of mark whatsoever, interestingly her other release Roohi also featured her with Rajkummar Rao. In the horror comedy, she had an author backed part to play and the film, which released during pandemic, managed to do fair business at the box office. Now what has to be seen is that where does Mr & Mrs Mahi eventually go and while Roohi lifetime would be crossed in a jiffy, it has to be seen where does it eventually land up.

