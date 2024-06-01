Mr & Mrs Mahi has accumulated impressive numbers on its first day at the box office. The Sharan Sharma directorial has made the most of the Cinema Lovers Day. So much so that it has turned out to be the biggest ever opener for Rajkummar Rao. Scroll below to know all about the day 1 of this Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a romantic sports drama about a couple who tie the knot via an arranged marriage. Rajkummar Rao is a failed cricketer, and his on-screen wife, Janhvi Kapoor, is a doctor. They soon discover their common love for cricket. Cut to Mrs Mahi pursuing their dream of becoming a successful cricketer. The pre-release hype was favorable, and it very well converted to footfalls on the theatre screens.

The official numbers are out and Mr & Mrs Mahi has clocked in a superb opening of 6.85 crores on day 1 at the box office. Theatre halls were running 75-80% occupancy all throughout the day, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day. More than 200 shows were housefull across the nation.

And with that, Rajkummar Rao has registered his biggest ever opening day at the box office. Previously, Stree with collections of 6.82 crores marked his biggest day 1 but that milestone has been unlocked by Mr & Mrs Mahi! Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has also registered her second-best opening after Dhadak (8.71 crores). The duo is being massively praised for their portrayal and their character arcs as actors certainly deserve a nod!

Needless to say, the makers came up with a super smart strategy to sell tickets at a flat rate of Rs 99, and it worked very in favor well. The positive word of mouth further boosted the footfall. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is being loved by the youth, and with a genuine interest and excitement around the film, the numbers will only get better.

Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

