At the close of the third week at the box office, Srikanth continued to maintain consistent collections as 84 lakhs more came in. On Wednesday, the film had collected 86 lakhs, so the drop is hardly there. In fact, the good part is that the collections have managed to stay over 75 lakhs so far, and that’s an achievement in itself.

The film will now further benefit from Cinema Lovers Day as it’s already a set affair at the box office. Also, there is a very good reaction that Rajkummar Rao is getting, what with his Mr. & Mrs. Mahi all set to take a very good opening as well. In that sense, Srikanth will benefit as well since audiences would love to see more of him and with tickets available at just Rs. 99 and advance booking numbers looking quite good as well, it’s pretty much on the cards the collections will comfortably double up today.

Srikanth has now reached 41.26 crores and today it should come close to 43 crores. Then there would be a bit of a growth on Saturday post which Sunday will stay stable as well. The film now has a real chance to go past 55 crores lifetime and it would be interesting to see where does it eventually land.

Hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Aranmanai 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 28: The Horror-Comedy Delivers 57% Profit Margin; Can It Reach 100 Crore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News