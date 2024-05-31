Aranmanai 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 28: The Horror-Comedy Delivers 57% Profit Margin; Can It Reach 100 Crore?

Sundar C.’s horror-comedy Aranmanai 4 has emerged as a terrifying success story at the box office. The film, which was released on May 3rd, has crossed the coveted mark of 92 crore worldwide, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024 so far.

The film is the latest instalment in the popular Aranmanai franchise, and it is the brainchild of director Sundar C. The series, known for its blend of scares and laughs set against the backdrop of ancient palaces, has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years. Aranmanai 4 continues the franchise’s legacy of box office success, proving that audiences can’t get enough of its unique blend of chills and humour.

The film opened strong, raking in a whopping 32.1 crore in its first week, with the Tamil version leading the charge at 28.95 crore. Week two saw a slight drop to 17.15 crore, but Aranmanai 4 maintained its grip on audiences, continuing to outshine competitors. The dominance continued in week three with collections of 8.62 crore, showcasing the film’s staying power. Even in its fourth week, the horror flick managed to spook up nearly 5 crore, bringing its domestic total to a commendable 62.81 crore.

Notably, the Tamil version has been the primary driver of its success, contributing a significant 52 crore. This indicates strong regional appeal and a loyal fanbase for the franchise within Tamil Nadu. Although the Telugu and Hindi (which released last week) versions haven’t garnered as much traction, their combined collections add up to approximately 10 crore.

Adding to its success, the overseas market has contributed a noteworthy 18.75 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a mighty 92.86 crore. Made on a budget of approximately 40 crore, Aranmanai 4 has already achieved a healthy profit of 57%, making it a resounding commercial success.

Directed by Sundar C. and produced by Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd., the film boasts an impressive cast featuring Sundar C. himself, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala.

With its captivating blend of scares and humour, Aranmanai 4 has successfully spooked and entertained audiences, solidifying its place as a major box office winner in 2024. But, the question remains – can Aranmanai 4 spook its way to the prestigious 100 crore club? While it has achieved a significant profit and dominated the box office for several weeks, reaching the 100 crore mark will require a strong showing in its remaining run.

