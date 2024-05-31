Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Collection Day 15: Dethrones Varshangalkku Shesham To Become 5th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil continues its impressive run at the box office and has achieved another milestone after completing a 2-week run. The film is directed by Vipin Das and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan. Scroll down to know more!

This feel-good comedy-drama revolves around Vinu Ramachandran, a young man working in Dubai who is about to get married. As the wedding festivities unfold in the temple town of Guruvayoor, unexpected situations and hidden secrets create a hilarious chain of events, making Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil a crowd-pleaser.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil collected 0.80 crore on its 15th day, taking its net domestic total to a commendable 40.00 crore after completing its second week. This strong performance has propelled the movie into the coveted Top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 in India.

The film’s domestic total is further bolstered by a gross collection of 47.20 crore. The film has also found success overseas, raking in an impressive 31.50 crore, bringing its worldwide gross to a staggering 78.7 crore.

This achievement is even more significant, considering Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has dethroned Varshangalkku Shesham from the Top 5 list. Varshangalkku Shesham, which previously held the fifth position, had a net collection of 38.94 crore.

The top spot at the box office belongs to Manjummel Boys, which has amassed a whopping 142.00 crore. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life and Aavesham follow closely behind with net collections of 85.17 crore and 85.12 crore, respectively. Premalu sits at the fourth position with a net collection of 76.10 crore.

With its steady performance and positive word-of-mouth, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is expected to continue climbing the charts in the coming weeks. Whether it can challenge the top contenders remains to be seen, but the film has undoubtedly solidified its place as a major box office success in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Turbo Worldwide Box Office (Day 7): Day-to-Day Collection Dips Spark Doubts About Success For Mammootty Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News