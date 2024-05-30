Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly-anticipated Indian films of 2024. Made on a grand scale, the magnum opus boasts an exciting and powerful cast. Prabhas will be leading the pack, with Deepika Padukone being a leading lady. As the film is being projected as the next big thing in the pan-India scene, Deepika is set to make a valuable addition to her glorious filmography. Even from the box office perspective, the biggie has the potential to be a game-changer in Indian cinema.

Glorious journey of Deepika Padukone

With the very first film in Bollywood, Deepika secured a blockbuster to her name with Om Shanti Om. After this film, the actress never looked back and managed to deliver successful films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, and Housefull in a short time. She maintained a perfect balance of commercially viable subjects and a scope of standing out through her performance.

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has been a part of several big successes. With Pathaan (2023), she entered the 500 crore club at the Indian box office. Even her last release, Fighter, scored over 200 crores in India. Up next, she’s ready to take herself a notch higher with Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD to easily cross Pathaan’s opening!

All thanks to Prabhas’ crazy fan following, Kalki 2898 AD will take an earth-shattering start in the Telugu states, irrespective of the content. From these states alone, the biggie will score above 60 crores. Also, not to forget that the actor also has a market in the Hindi belt. Apart from him, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s presence will help in fetching a solid start in the Hindi market. Kamal Haasan’s presence will attract numbers from the Tamil region.

One can see that Kalki 2898 AD will cross Pathaan’s day 1 of 57 crores like a cakewalk. So, Deepika Padukone is going to get the biggest opener of her career for sure. Moreover, she might even get her first-ever 100-crore opener at the Indian box office.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is scheduled to release on 27th June. Apart from the aforementioned names, it also stars Disha Patani in a key role. Reportedly, a budget of over 600 crores is riding on this Prabhas starrer.

