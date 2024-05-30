Salman Khan is always criticized for not doing something different from regular commercial potboilers. However, the truth is that the superstar has tried his hands at different subjects on several occasions, but unfortunately, he has failed with his choices most of the time. One such film was Veer, which was a bit different than Salman’s brand of cinema, but at the Indian box office, it failed to leave any impact. Keep reading to know more!

About Veer and its reception

After the failure of London Dreams, Salman came up with this period action film. It marked the collaboration of the renowned director Anil Sharma and Salman. The film was set in the 19th century, something which we never saw from Salman. Considering Sharma’s good track record and grandeur, the biggie was expected to impress critics and set the cash registers ringing, but none of those things happened.

Thanks to Salman Khan’s presence and the popularity of the Surili Akhiyon Wale song, Veer took a good start at the Indian box office. However, among critics, the film opened to mostly negative reviews. Although Salman’s performance was praised, the story and direction of the film were heavily criticized.

Box office performance of Veer

With negative reviews and not-so-good word-of-mouth, Veer failed to maintain the momentum after the opening weekend. At the Indian box office, the film ended its theatrical journey at 46.10 crores. For any other commercial entertainer, this sum would have been decent, but considering the heavy cost involved in the making, this Salman Khan starrer was declared a failure.

Budget and box office returns

Veer was reportedly made at a budget of 60 crores. Back in 2010, this was a big amount, and against this cost, the film earned just 46.10 crores. After removing the collection from the budget, the film suffered a box office deficit of 13.90 crores. It means that the biggie missed the chance of entering a safe zone by a small distance.

After Veer’s failure, Salman Khan was seen in Dabangg, and after that, he became unstoppable at the Indian box office.

