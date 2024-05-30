After bringing in 91 lakhs at the box office on Tuesday, Srikanth held well on Wednesday as well, with 86 lakhs more coming in. The good part is that the collections are staying over the 75 lakhs mark, and that’s what was required from it during the weekdays. In fact, the same should happen today as well, and that will help close Week 3 on a satisfying note.

Srikanth will then grow quite well on Friday due to Cinema Lovers Day when tickets will be available for just Rs. 99. In fact, it would be Rajkummar Rao’s show all the way since his Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is also releasing this Friday, and its advance booking indicates that 5 crores are pretty much on the way. It would be the first time ever that the actor will have two of his films running alongside and also doing good business.

Meanwhile, the Tushar Hiranandani-directed film has achieved another milestone: crossing the 40 crore mark. This was expected to be the lifetime number for the film, but with 40.42 crores in its kitty already, 41 crores set to be crossed today, and at least 5 crores more still to come in the weekend, the film will hit a half-century in real quick time and then add more as well.

Hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil On Its Day 14, Earns 42% More Than Thalavan On Day 6

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News