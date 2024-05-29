The upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, promises to deliver an authentic cricket experience. To achieve this, the filmmakers have gone a step beyond simply casting actors who can bat and bowl. Here’s a surprising detail – every single player seen on screen, apart from the lead actors, is a real professional cricketer!

This commitment to realism extends to both the men’s and women’s games depicted in the film. For scenes featuring Rajkummar Rao‘s character playing cricket, the filmmakers cast actual male cricketers from various clubs and academies across Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor’s journey as an aspiring cricketer in the film is made even more believable by the presence of real professional players on the field alongside her. From the key bowlers and wicketkeepers to the background artists portraying fielders, all the women seen playing cricket are actual professionals from across India.

Adding further weight to the authenticity is the casting of Shubhalaxmi, who plays the role of the lead bowler in the opposing Punjab team. In a delightful bit of real-life mirroring reel life, Shubhalaxmi is not just an actress portraying a cricketer – she is a former Indian cricketer herself! The rest of the female cricketers depicted are active players representing various Indian states, including Punjab, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Nagpur, and others.

This dedication to casting real cricketers ensures that the cricketing sequences in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi will be a visual treat for fans of the sport. The film is set to hit theatres on May 31st, and with this unique casting choice, it promises to offer an immersive and believable cricketing experience for the audience.

Catch the Fever! Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day with Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Adding to the excitement, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi‘s release coincides with Cinema Lovers Day on May 31st. To celebrate, theatres across India will be offering a special ticket price of just Rs. 99! This is a fantastic opportunity to catch the film on the big screen at a budget-friendly price.

The film has already generated significant buzz on social media. The lead actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, have been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses and posters, further piquing the audience’s interest. Cricket fans are particularly excited to see how the real cricketers have been incorporated into the film, and many are expressing their anticipation for a realistic and inspiring portrayal of the sport.

With its unique casting, special release date offer, and growing social media buzz, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is poised to be a major hit for cricket enthusiasts and moviegoers alike. So, mark your calendars, grab your Rs. 99 ticket, and get ready to be transported into the world of cricket with Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!

