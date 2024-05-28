Srikanth is continuing to say over the 1 crore mark. This happened on the 18th day in theatres, and that’s an achievement in itself that it has already travelled so far and is still collecting. One would have otherwise expected the collections to go below 1 crore on the third Friday itself, but then the film has managed to keep running well so far.

The film brought in 1.03 crore more, and this is a very good number as it’s not far off from Friday’s collections of 1.18 crore. The hold has been excellent, and the best part is that there would be very good consistency from here till Thursday, with very good chances of collections not going below 75 lakhs mark. Of course, collecting 1 crore on a daily basis would have a good ring to it and it would actually set it up very well for fourth week in theatres with Rajkummar Rao’s own Mr. & Mrs. Mahi arriving as well.

Srikanth has done well enough to reach 38.65 crores already and it will cross 40 crores mark by tomorrow morning and then add some more before it completes three weeks in theatres. The film is progressing well towards 50 crores lifetime and once that happens then it would be a clear hit at the box office with more to come from satellite, OTT, music and other ancillary rights.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

