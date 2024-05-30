Mammootty’s action-comedy Turbo continues to lose steam at the box office. After a drop in collections on Day 6, the film witnessed a further decline on Day 7 (1st Wednesday). Read on!

After a dip on Tuesday (1.85 Cr), early estimates suggest Wednesday (Day 7) saw an even lower collection of 1.50 Cr net in India. This brings the film’s domestic net total to approximately 24 Cr and gross total to 28.32 Cr.

While this positions Turbo to soon surpass Mammootty’s earlier release Bramayugam (27 Cr) as the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024, the daily drops raise concerns about audience reception. The day-to-day collection dips indicate a potential lack of audience enthusiasm. Furthermore, Turbo’s 16.26% Malayalam occupancy rate on Wednesday falls short of expectations, given Mammootty’s star power. This suggests word-of-mouth might not be driving repeat viewership.

However, Turbo holds stronger overseas. With an estimated collection of 25 crore, the film’s worldwide gross stands at 53.32 crore. This international success offers a glimmer of hope, but the domestic market remains the primary driver for Malayalam films.

Overall, Turbo appears to be losing steam. While it may achieve its target of surpassing Bramayugam, a significant turnaround in audience reception is needed to truly capitalize on its initial momentum.

