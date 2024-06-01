Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga finishes its first week at the theatres, and the box office results are here. The film starring Chris Hemsworth is a different role from his usual good guy characters, and Anya Taylor Joy becomes the protagonist to Chris’ villain. George Miller once again sat on the director’s chair for this one. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hemsworth is best known for portraying the superhero/God Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, and with that and films like Extraction, he established himself in the action genre. Playing the evil warlord in this Miller-helmed movie was a completely different role for him, and the fans awaited to see him in this avatar. Although Chris did a commendable job as Dementus, the film still lacks luster at the box office.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in the theatres last Friday, and unfortunately, it earned less than the industry projections. The one-week analysis of the movie is also not that hopeful as it lost the #1 spot to The Garfield Movie. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, this Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy-led movie grossed $1.7 million on Thursday, dropping -8.5% from Wednesday. Compared to its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, the 2015 film had a -5.7% drop and grossed $3.7 million.

As per the report, Chris Hemsworth’s film hits the $38.9 million cume in the United States in a week. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still more than $6 million under what Mad Max: Fury Road grossed on opening weekend alone.

The movie earned a bleak $26.3 million in its 3-day opening in the US and $32.5 million in its 5-day opening over 75 markets overseas. According to Box Office Mojo, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has collected $32.8 million overseas so far. The film’s worldwide collection is currently $71.7 million only.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy led Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, released in the theatres on May 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Maleficent Box Office Revisit: Reminiscing Angelina Jolie’s Success Worth $750 Million+ As The Film Turns 10 This Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News