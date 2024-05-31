The Fall Guy has crossed a significant milestone at the North American box office. The movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt has already arrived on OTT platforms. Although it is not streaming for free or getting a home streaming platform, it has also not lost all hope on its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for a detailed box office report.

Ryan and Emily were part of the two highest-grossing films in 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. The industry had hoped with them and for the film’s director, David Leitch, to kick off the summer box office, but that did not happen. Most astonishingly, the film arrived on the OTT platforms 18 days after its release.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt‘s on-screen chemistry still manages to attract audiences to the theatres as The Fall Guy grossed $565K on its 4th Wednesday with just a -23.5 % drop from last Wednesday. Compared to The Lost City’s $596K with a -19.5% and Bullet Train’s $525K with a -34.5% drop in the same genre. The film reportedly lost 890 theatres last Friday and was released on digital platforms with 20 extra minutes the previous Tuesday.

The trade analysts report further revealed that The Fall Guy has hit a $75.5 million come at the North American box office. David Leitch’s romcom action movie aims at a $85 million to $95 million run in the United States.

According to The Numbers, The Fall Guy has earned $71.6 million internationally, and its worldwide collection stands at $147.1 million. It was made on an estimated budget of $125 million.

More About The Fall Guy-

Ryan Gosling is a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy, and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job.

David Leitch‘s film was released in the United States on May 3. It is available for rent across specific digital platforms.

