In an interview with the New York Times, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his unwavering faith in the streaming service he has been part of for 24 years. Ted Sarandos, who believes the streaming giant offers quality content, told the New York Times that the 2023 blockbusters “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” would’ve “enjoyed just as big an audience” on Netflix as they did in theaters.

While discussing what type of content wouldn’t work on streamers, Ted Sarandos, who oversaw Netflix’s early expansion into streaming, explained there’s no reason to believe movies that do well in theatres would not have potentially fared well in streaming services. He added, “There’s no reason to believe that the movie itself is better on any screen size for all people. My son’s an editor. He is 28 years old and watched “Lawrence of Arabia” on his phone.”

Ted Sarandos also shared his views on A.I., saying it’s a “natural kind of advancement of things that are happening in the creative space today, anyway.”

Ted Sarandos added that A.I. is a tool that helps do jobs efficiently and more effectively, noting he did not think creatives have to fear being replaced by A.I.

When asked if he feared A.I. might supplant creators, Ted Sarandos replied, “I have more faith in humans than that. I really do. I don’t believe that an A.I. program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer or is going to replace a great performance.”

Ted Sarandos added, “A.I. is not going to take your job,” but a “person who uses A.I. well might take your job.”

