Jatt & Juliet 3’s second weekend performance showed a determined fight at the box office. After a strong first week that brought in 23.10 crore in India, the film faced a slight dip on its second Friday, collecting 1.2 crore. However, it displayed resilience with a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday. Read on!

With a rise in footfalls of almost 75% on Saturday, Jatt & Juliet 3 raked in 2.1 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday, with the movie experiencing a further rise and collecting 2.85 crore. This impressive finish for the weekend pushed Jatt & Juliet 3‘s total net collection to 29.28 crore after 11 days.

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer’s performance in Punjab remained steady throughout the weekend, with a decent Punjabi occupancy rate of 43.92% on Sunday, July 7th, 2024.

This makes the film climb up the ladder of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films (India Collections):

1. Carry on Jatta 3: 42.50 crore

2. Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore

3. Shadaa: 34.44 crore

4. Jatt & Juliet 3: 29.28 crore

5. Mastaney: 28.00 crore

6. Honsla Rakh: 26.66 crore

7. Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore

8. Chaar Sahibzaade: 24.56 crore

9. Chal Mera Putt 2: 19.84 crore

10. Qismat: 19.25 crore

While the domestic box office showed some fluctuation, Jatt & Juliet 3 thrived overseas. The international market proved to be a goldmine, with the film amassing a staggering 42 crore so far. Combining this with the domestic gross of 34.48 crore, the worldwide total now stands at a mighty 76.48 crore.

This phenomenal overseas performance has propelled Jatt & Juliet 3 past the lifetime collection record of Mastaney, making it the second highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film worldwide. The top of the charts is now firmly in sight, with Carry On Jatta 3 holding the number one spot at 102.00 crore.

1. Carry On Jatta 3: 102.00 crore

2. Jatt & Juliet 3: 76.48 crore

3. Mastaney: 74.00 crore

4. Carry On Jatta 2: 58.50 crore

5. Saunkan Saunkne: 57.00 crore

6. Chal Mera Putt 2: 54.50 crore

7. Honsla Rakh: 53.00 crore

8. Shadaa: 51.00 crore

9. Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore

10. Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

Jatt & Juliet 3’s journey has been nothing short of impressive. With just a little over a week in theaters, the film has already cemented its place among Punjabi cinema’s elite. The upcoming weeks will be crucial to see if it can dethrone Carry On Jatta 3 and become the undisputed king of Punjabi box office collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

