Jatt & Juliet 3 At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 7): Rockets Up Punjabi Box Office Charts, Eyes Carry On Jatta 3

Jatt & Juliet 3 continues to impress, solidifying its place among the most successful Punjabi films ever made. The romantic comedy has garnered significant praise from audiences and critics alike, translating to a strong box office performance. Both domestically and internationally, the film is attracting strong viewership, propelling it up the Punjabi cinema charts.

The romantic comedy has collected an estimated 62.24 crore worldwide, with 21.90 crore net and 25.84 crore gross coming from the domestic market. The film’s strong overseas performance has seen it rake in a significant 36.40 crore internationally.

Jatt & Juliet 3 has already surpassed several Punjabi box office giants, including Carry On Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne, Chal Mera Putt 2, Honsla Rakh, Shadaa, Chaar Sahibzaade, and Sardaarji. With this feat, the film currently sits at number 3 on the all-time highest-grossing Punjabi films list.

The big question remains: can Jatt & Juliet 3 dethrone the king, Carry On Jatta 3, which currently holds the top spot with a collection of 102.00 crore?

Jatt & Juliet 3 is definitely on track to finish in the top 2, potentially surpassing Mastaney’s 74.00 crore collection. However, closing the Carry On Jatta 3 gap will require a strong performance in the coming weeks.

With positive word-of-mouth and continued audience interest, Jatt & Juliet 3 has a fighting chance to make history. Only time will tell if the film can rewrite Punjabi box office records.

