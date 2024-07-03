Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is faring really well on weekdays, and it is now all set to end its first extended week on a strong note. Today, on day 7, the film maintained a stronghold, and though the collection is closing below the mark of 25 crores, estimates suggest a strong number. With this, the biggie is now inches away from entering the 400 crore club at the Indian box office.

The Nag Ashwin directorial is receiving good support from the audience during weekdays. Initially, the Telugu version had taken a big lead, but after the weekend blast, the Hindi version is contributing a considerable chunk of business on a daily basis. Overall, the film has maintained a good balance due to appreciation in both the Telugu and Hindi markets.

On Wednesday, Kalki 2898 AD saw an expected drop during the morning shows, but towards the evening, the occupancy started picking up. Even in the night shows, the film is going well across the nation, with the 3D version attracting a major crowd. As per early trends of day 7, the film is aiming for a score of 22-24 crores.

Considering estimates, Kalki 2898 AD stands at a staggering collection of 395-397 crores net at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). By tomorrow, it will smoothly entered into the 400 crore club, and will also cross the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Salaar, which did a business of 407 crores in India.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana, Disha Patani, and others in key roles. It released in theatres on 27th June.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

