By now, we have lost count of the number of records Kalki 2898 AD has shattered at the box office. Released on June 27, 2024, the Prabhas starrer has now registered 2 crores footfalls in all languages across India within the first six days. It is the first Indian movie of 2024 to do so, that too from a tremendous margin from HanuMan, Fighter, and others. Scroll below for all the details!

In only six days, Kalki has added net collections of 373 crores at the Indian box office. After the mammoth first weekend, one thought the earnings would dip with the onset of normal working days. But that is far from the case, as Prabhas starrer is bringing in numbers that many biggies fail to score even on Saturdays and Sundays.

As per Sacnilk, another feather has now been added to the cap as Kalki 2898 AD becomes the only film of 2024 to register 2.02 crore footfalls. That, too, only in the first six days! This includes 1 crore from Telugu, while Hindi has contributed to 75 lakhs footfalls. The remaining 28 lakhs are combined numbers from other languages.

Take a look at the highest footfalls in India in 2024 below:

Kalki 2898 AD: 2.02 crore (in six days)

HanuMan: 1.44 crore

Fighter: 1.20 crore

Manjummel Boys: 1.16 crore

While the footfalls for Kalki 2898 AD will further grow, it is already 40% higher than HanuMan. It is now to be seen whether any of the upcoming Indian biggies will be able to witness such craze at the ticket windows!

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt under his banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Worldwide): 231 Crores More For Official Entry Into Highest Indian Grossers Globally, Will Prabhas Unlock The Milestone Within First 10 Days?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News