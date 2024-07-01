Kalki 2898 AD has witnessed an outstanding run in the opening weekend. Not just India, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film is roaring loudly in North America and several other international circuits. Many records have been broken in the last three days. Now, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has surpassed Fighter to score the highest footfalls of 2024 nationwide. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Prabhas mania is spreading its magic all across. Despite the T20 World Cup, the box office collections remained strong on Saturday. Furthermore, on Sunday, the epic dystopian film surpassed Jawan, Leo, and many other biggies to register the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow within one hour.

Highest Indian Footfalls Of 2024

For a long time, it was Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter that recorded the highest footfalls of 2024. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer had witnessed 1.20 crore cine goers visiting the theatres to experience their action thriller. This milestone has now been unlocked by Kalki 2898 AD.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD has already crossed the 1.50 crore footfall mark in India and is now the Indian film with the highest footfalls in 2024. The epic dystopian science-fiction film has only wrapped up its weekend, and the numbers are already 25% higher than Fighter. Phenomenal, isn’t it?

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer has accumulated an estimated 218 crores in the first three days at the Indian box office. With that, it has beaten Fighter (215 crores) again to become the highest net grosser of 2024. HanuMan, with earnings of 201 crores, has also been pushed to third place.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani play pivotal roles. Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma also make special appearances.

