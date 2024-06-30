The craze around Kalki 2898 AD is unreal! Fans were left worried when the trailer received mixed reactions and was criticized for its similarity to Dune 2 and Mad Max: Fury Road. But Nag Ashwin has proved himself and delivered India’s highest-grossing film of 2024 in North America within a span of two days! Scroll below for details as Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer grabs the #1 spot in the Top 15.

The trend in the USA/ Canada has been favorable right from the word go. With opening box office collections of 46 crores, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer made a smashing entry into the list of Top 10 Tollywood grossers of all-time. In fact, it pushed out Prabhas’ own Adipurush (26.45 crores) out of the top 10.

As per Nishit Shaw, Kalki 2898 AD has already earned $8 million+ at the North American box office in over two days. And with those mammoth overseas collections, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 in the USA/ Canada market.

Take a look at the Top 15 Indian films at the North American box office in 2024 below:

Kalki 2898 AD: $8 million+ (in two days) Fighter: $7.62 million HanuMan: $5.31 million Crew: $3.64 million Tillu Square: $2.93 million Guntur Kaaram: $2.63 million Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: $2.60 million Shaitaan: $2.29 million Manujmmel Boys: $1.76 million Article 370: $1.22 million The Goat Life: $1.17 milion Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: $986K Aavesham: $901K Premalu: $816K The Family Star: $761K

What a phenomenal run it is for Kalki 2898 AD! It will undoubtedly be difficult for any upcoming Indian film to achieve the lifetime record of this Prabhas starrer at the North American box office. Or will there be any competitor in the first place? Only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

