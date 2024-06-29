Worldwide, the box office is flourishing, thanks to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which has garnered an earth-shattering response from the global audience. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in leading roles, the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has now grabbed a notable spot in the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films in North America. Scroll below for the exciting updates.

Kalki 2898 Box Office Worldwide Collections

On the opening day, Nag Ashwin’s directorial accumulated a total of 190.5 crores gross at the box office. The epic film recorded the biggest opening of 2024 in the global arena. It also became Deepika Padukone’s highest opener of all time, beating Pathaan’s worldwide collections of 106 crores gross.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Telugu Films in North America

Not one or two, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed as many as five movies to hold fifth place in the list of the Top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films at the North American box office. It has earned a total of 46 crores gross, including premieres and opening-day collections.

The list is toppled by the unbeatable Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with lifetime collections of 183.40 crores in North America. RRR (126.30 crores) and Salaar (74.50 crores) are the other two in the Top 3. The fourth spot is grabbed by Baahubali, which made 70.50 crores in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed HanuMan (44.30 crores), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (30.10 crores), Rangasthalam (29.30 crores), Bharath Ane Nenu (28.45 crores) and Saaho (26.90 crores). It has also pushed out Adipurush (26.45 crores) from the list of Top 10 Tollywood grossers at the North American box office.

Take a look at Tollywood (Telugu) Highest-Grossing Films At North America Box Office here.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The film was released on June 27, 2024. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan, among others, in pivotal roles. The epic dystopian drama is the first installment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe, inspired by Mahabharat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

