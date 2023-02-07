Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit theatres on 17th February. The film is enjoying good pre-release hype and is expected to perform better at the box office. A few days back, we heard about Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releasing on YouTube in its Hindi dubbed version. It has now been put on hold, thus giving the makers of Kartik‘s film a huge relief!

For the unversed, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Manish Shah (Goldmines Telefilms), who holds the Hindi dubbed rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, had earlier said that despite the Hindi remake releasing in theatres soon, he’ll be putting the Hindi dubbed version of the original film on YouTube as he understands only his own business.

While talking to ETimes, Manish Shah said, “If I have purchased a film why would someone else decide things for me?” He added, “I’m not aware of it. I only understand my business. I paid a huge amount of money to buy the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I was expecting the movie on the satellite channel for the last one year. We have taken a call that once we finish one year, we will put it on YouTube.”

Now, there’s a big relief coming in for Shehzada makers as the official Twitter handle confirmed delaying the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version on YouTube for an unknown period. For those who are unaware, the YouTube release of the film was scheduled for 2nd February.

The statement reads, “We have decided to delay the digital release of Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo hindi dubbed version. But Allu Arjun fans have reasons to celebrate. Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo will be available on our Satellite channel Goldmines on 5th Feb 2023 at 1.40 pm and on 18th Feb 2023 at 8.00 pm.”

We have decided to delay the digital release of Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo hindi dubbed version. But Allu Arjun fans have reasons to celebrate. Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo will be available on our Satellite channel Goldmines on 5th Feb 2023 at 1.40 pm and on 18th Feb 2023 at 8.00 pm pic.twitter.com/6L3MZ0XKZU — Goldmines Telefilms (@GTelefilms) February 4, 2023

What do you think, will this delay help Shehzada’s box office performance? Share with us through comments.

