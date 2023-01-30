Australian cricketer David Warner is considered one of the best batsmen of the current era. He is loved by cricket fans across the world and he is well known for his love of Indian cinema. As one of the most sought-after players in the Indian Premier League, he has cultivated a dedicated fan following in India.

Now the cricketer is well known for his online videos featuring Indian songs and movie scenes, posted a hilarious video to pay tribute to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His video comes at a time when the film Pathaan has broken multiple records since its release on January 25.

David Warner shared a video of himself where he can be seen in Pathaan’s avatar. Basically, he swapped SRK’s face with his own in several scenes from the blockbuster. The skipper captioned the video, “Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon,” sharing with the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner keeps sharing videos of Indian songs. He has often taken to social media, making Reels and TikTok videos on various Telugu and Hindi songs and scenes including films like Pushpa and KGF.

Last year, David Warner shared a video in which he features Allu Arjun from Pushpa. Soon after he shared the video, it garnered over 2 million views. The fun video featured a cricketer in a few iconic scenes from Pushpa: The Rise. He captioned the video, “Pushpa soo good (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The Aussie cricketer also shared a deep fake video of himself as Rocking star Yash from KGF 2. He was seen lighting a cigarette from a red hot machine gun. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

If this wasn’t enough, David Warner also deep faked himself as South film star, Dhanush‘s famous track ‘Rowdy Baby’. Warner can be seen in a fake transformation and dancing to the song alongside south actress Sai Pallavi. He shared the video captioned, “Back by popular demand 😂😂 name it please @dhanushkraja #smile #heisbetter #iwish #maari2 @saipallavi.senthamarai”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

