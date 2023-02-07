Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Guests To Feast On 100 Dishes From 10 Countries

More than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests at the wedding of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, which will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace.

The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will be among the sweets.

Punjabi boy Sidharth Malhotra has taken special care of his guests from Punjab and Delhi and has made arrangements for spicy food for them.

There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter.

Two to three dishes will be kept at each stall. Besides, many dishes are on the breakfast and lunch menus.

