It seems everyone is getting married in Bollywood. After KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, it’s time for another big fat wedding in B-town and one of the most adored couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally tying the knot.

Well, Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding is going to be nothing short of a star-studded event. Apart from their family and friends, the duo has invited many big-wigs from the industry including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ram Charan, Manish Malhotra, and Ram Charan, among others. But do you know who was the first to receive the invitation to their wedding? Scroll below to read the scoop.

As per reports, superstar Salman Khan might also join the duo on the big day. But according to trade analyst and film critic Vishwajit Patil, Pathaan of B- town aka Shah Rukh Khan was the first person to receive the invitation of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding. Well, if it is true, it shouldn’t be a surprise since Punjabi Munda Sid is quite close to SRK.

However, the news has not been confirmed by anyone but Shah Rukh Khan is among one of the most respected stars in Bollywood, and he receiving the first invitation to Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding is not a surprise. Sid in past has several times called SRK his mentor.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of the 2019 blockbuster Shershaah and fell in love with each other. After secretly dating each other for a while, the duo decided to take the plunge. The wedding will take place on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo is expected to throw a grand reception for their friends in Mumbai on February 12. Later, another reception will take place for the groom’s family in Delhi.

