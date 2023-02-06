Akshay Kumar has been making headlines for different reasons. The Khiladi, who has a boring 2022 at the box office, is all set to return with Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi. Co-starring Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film is helmed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. That apart he’s also in the news for his upcoming North America that will see him along with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa.

However, the superstar is currently in the news owing to his latest Insta post. The Khiladi Kumar earlier made headlines when a video of him and Salman Khan grooving to his latest track Main Khiladi surfaced on the web.

Some time back, Akshay Kumar took to his social media platforms – Instagram and Twitter – to post a new video of his upcoming North America Tour. In the now-viral clip, Akki, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa are seen walking on the computed edited World Map. And this has left netizens fuming. Soon after he shared the video, he received massive criticism for walking on India. He even got compared to Bollywood Khans- Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman.

Commenting on his post, a user wrote, “Akshay kumar apna leg toh dekhiye bharat mata ke upar rakh rhe ho fir kehte ho ki hm deshbhakt hai or itna hi nhi start bhi aap logo ne wahi se kiya hai. Plz friends notice it.” While another wrote, “Bharat Desh ke nakshe pe pair mat rakho sir chanda ke uspe rakho.”

A third user wrote, “Bhai thodi to respect kar liya karo hamare Bharat ki (Brother, please show some respect to our country.)” “What a shameful and arrogant person… walking on India’s map…” said fouth user.

A fifth user said, “Seriously. Who came up with this idea to walk on a map ? No matter how much people want to distance themselves from these issues, you movie folks keep doing these blatant mistake’s which is responsible for the ire you guys are receiving.”

A user went on to compare him to Khans and said, “Had any of the Khans (Bollywood actors) rubbed the map of India with their shoes, then they would have been boycotted by now.” Check out a few more comments below:

Ye kya hai saram karle India ko bi nahi chhoda Canadian kumar 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/3DWreQt978 — Rashmita Ram (@RamRashmita) February 5, 2023

Hamare desh bhakt Canadian 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MGiUleIDnw — Kᴀʙɪʀ (@l_iamsrkian_l) February 5, 2023

Abe Jhatiya Kumar .. What kind of behaviour is this ? Disrespecting our country?🤬🤬🤬🤬 — ραℓℓανι (Fan Account) (@Megastar_SRK_) February 5, 2023

Selfiee is slated to hit the screens on February 24.

