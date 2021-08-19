Advertisement

Punjabi film Puaada has managed to earn good collections in its first 7 days. Released on Thursday, the film completed its one week run yesterday and brought in around 3.65 crores*. There is still one more day before the second weekend begins and that would allow 4 crores to be accumulated overall before the close of the extended second week.

The ZEE Studios film has been doing consistent numbers ever since its release and the jump in numbers on Saturday and Sunday further buoyed its prospects. Post that what was needed was to have stable collections on the weekdays and with the numbers staying close to the Friday number right through, the job was done.

In an ideal situation during pre-pandemic, one would have expected 6-7 crores coming with this kind of hold and appreciation it has managed. However, since the film is playing at half the number of screens and that too at 50% occupancy, even this result pretty much shows that there is good acceptance for the Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer. The good part is that the film doesn’t have to worry about much of a competition since it’s more about longevity now and not that initial push. Since the film has been liked and moreover it just needs to score regionally, it would be a steady run from that here that should take it through.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

