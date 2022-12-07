Bollywood has given us some landmark war films over the time, that has inspired and touched the entire nation and lives in our hearts rent free. There are few actresses who have aced their characters including when they played the love interest of the brave Army officers.

We absolutely loved their performances on screen as they proved how strong the woman in the live of a serviceman needs to be. The actresses touched a chord with the audience.

From Kiara Advani in Shershaah to Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hain Jaan, scroll below to know all made our list of actresses who have played the love interest of brave martyrs on screen.

Kiara Advani – Shershaah

Kiara’s character was inspired by the real-life Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. She played the role with utter simplicity and won massive appreciation for the same. While each one of us cried along with Kiara in Mann Bharrya 2.0, we couldn’t get over how she portrayed every emotion in the film.

Katrina Kaif – Jab Tak Hain Jaan

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif played the character of Meera in the romantic drama Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Kaif played the love interest of captain Samar Anand who is a bomb disposal specialist in the Indian Army. While their love story is one of our all-time favourite we couldn’t take our eyes off Katrina who just won our hearts with her soothing screen presence.

Saiee M Manjrekar – Major

The 2022 biographical film Major, is based on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the unforgettable 26/11 crisis. Saiee M Manjrekar appeared in the film as Isha the love interest of lead character Sandeep played by Adivi Sesh. Saiee’s character which had her own ups and lows was played with so much ease that truly was worth the appreciation.

Preity Zinta – Lakshya:

Preity Zinta was seen playing the role of a war journalist in Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age war drama Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan. The complex love story is one of the touching parts of the movie and we love how after so much conflict they reunite in the end that we had been rooting for since the start. Preity was remarkable in the film and the unsaid chemistry between her and Hrithik was simply magical.

Sonakshi Sinha – Holiday:A Soldier is never off duty

Sonakshi who played the love interest of Akshay Kumar in the action thriller Holiday: A Soldier is never off Duty. We loved the duo and their chemistry on screen and the bittersweet relationship between them. Sonakshi had impressed the audience with her emotional rollercoaster she undergoes while in love with a soldier.

Who among Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Saiee M Manjrekar, Preity Zinta and Sonakshi Sinha is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

