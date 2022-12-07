Alia Bhatt recently welcomed her first child with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor and named her ‘Raha’. The couple tied the knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy later in June and ever since then, their fans have been overjoyed by the news. Earlier today, Alia was snapped outside her yoga class donning a sports wear look and netizens are now lauding her post-pregnancy transformation on social media and praising her for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Alia is one of the most successful and bankable actresses in Bollywood right now. She was last seen in Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and the film also had Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in it. Bhatt is also very popular on social media with over 73 million followers on Instagram.

Now talking about her latest spotting, the actress was spotted outside her yoga class. Alia Bhatt was wearing black leggings that she paired with a matching t-shirt and a hoodie. She styled her look with yeezy slippers and looked daisy fresh in the same.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “In logo ki tabiyat kitni jaldi sudhar jati hai yar after delivery. Hum log 3 mahine tak bed se utarte Nahi, aur stiches Sab thik hone tak hum phul k 20kg wazan aur badha Lete Hain. Wo wazan Kam Karne k liye 2 sal se zyada lag jata hai.”

Another user commented, “Wait what? I thought it’s an old video😮 She is back to shape really soon🙌❤️ Anyway I am already missing her pregnant version🙃”

A third user commented, “So Hardworking ❤️❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens lauding Alia Bhatt’s post-pregnancy transformation on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

