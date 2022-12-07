Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. The two have worked together on numerous Bollywood hits and they share a great bond of friendship. The actress has now attempted to decode the secret to SRK’s sustained stardom and recalled a couple of anecdotes as well.

Both have starred in films like as Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and most recently, Dilwale. As the actress will be next seen in Salaam Venky, the superstar will be seen in Pathaan.

Kajol recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel BeerBiceps and recalls how Shah Rukh Khan has quickly realized the baggage that comes with stardom. As per Indian Express, she said, “Shah Rukh is one of those people who recognised very early on who he was on screen, who he was expected to be, and pretty much lived up to those expectations. I remember once on his birthday, I was like, ‘It’s your birthday, I’m coming to see you’. He said, ‘Come, come, but today’s not a good day’. I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I have to go out, I have to meet all these people, give interviews. At the end of the day, my birthday’s not my own anymore. I belong to these people’. And that’s who he is.”

The Salaam Venky actress also recalled someone asking her how King Khan became such a massive star. “The answer is so simple. It’s because he worked hard for it. Maybe his hard work doesn’t show, and Ajay Devgn’s shows. He just works 24/7 at making sure he is who he is, unchanging, and at the same time, changing, evolving, and doing other things,” she said.

When asked about how Shah Rukh has changed over the years, Kajol said that she hasn’t worked with him in some time, but she knows ‘for a fact’ that he is focussing more on himself now, and taking the time to concentrate on his personal life.

