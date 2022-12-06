The rumors of Shah Rukh Khan, Rakshit Shetty, and Rishab Shetty, teaming up with Hombale Films on a film directed by Rohit Shetty have been taking around. Before this rumor gets more fire, the truth has come to the surface denying all such talks about the same.

A source close to the production house says, “There is “no truth” to this development. After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next Pan India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While a lot of people are dreaming to see such an amazing team on a project, the source has give a rest to all the rumors that have been hovering around.

Moreover, Hombale films have given some of the biggest blockbusters of the year with films like KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara. While all these films made their distinct presence in the heart of the audience, they went on to conquer the box office of the world breaking multiple records. With these films, Hombale films also hold the credit to take the name of the Kannada industry on the world map.

Must Read: “Kantara Is A Celebration Of Toxic Masculinity, Tumbbad Used Horror As An Allegory Of I…”: Creative Director Anand Gandhi Slams Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News