Hombale Films has now become a huge name in the entertainment industry. After the release of KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, the production house has shattered some pathbreaking records and is doing pretty well not just in Tollywood but globally as well. According to the latest reports, after Kantara’s huge success, the production house is all set to produce a film for Shah Rukh Khan which will be directed by none other than Rohit Shetty and will also have Rishab Shetty’s cameo in it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This would be the second time that SRK would be working with Rohit after their hit film ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013 which also starred Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Now coming back to the topic, if everything goes well, this would be Hombale Films’ first cinematic venture in the Hindi film industry.

According to a few fan pages on Twitter, Hombale Films will be producing Rohit Shetty’s next with Shah Rukh Khan. There haven’t been any official announcements on the same yet but the news is going rife on all social media platforms.

Take a look at a few tweets below:

BIG NEWS #SRKIANS Shah Rukh Khan Mega Film With #KGF makers #HombaleFilms directed by #RohitShetty and Kannada big names like Rishad And Rakshit are slated to be in that movie PAN INDIA FILM — Sahil Ahmed Khan (@Hello_MrKhan) December 3, 2022

Neither Hombale Films nor Shah Rukh Khan or Rohit Shetty has made an official announcement on the news yet but it is expected soon.

In fact, Kannada stars Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty will also be making cameos in SRK starrer if the reports are to be believed. They’ve both given their nod and we can’t wait for the production house to make an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, the Zero actor has a busy 2023 ahead with three big releases in the pipeline including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Rohit Shetty yet again and Hombale Films producing the film? Tell us in the space below.

